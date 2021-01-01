MAFOROB Convertible Sectional Sofa for Living Room L Shape Sleeper Corner Chaise with Reversible Lounge Seat (Left Or Right) and 2 Cup Holders, Grey

Modern Sectional Sofa: Upholstered contemporary sofa design made of linen fabrics can be assemble in various ways to fit different spaces. The sofa set include 1 x 3-seat sofa, 1 x chaise lounge, 2 x throw pillows Cupholder Design: Built-in cup holders for multi-functionality, 2 convenient cup holder to place drinks and cups Comfortable Cushions: Upholstered in soft linen fabric and cushions padded with thick foam for an elegant appearance and extra comfort. Relax all day in your living room while watching TV or taking an afternoon nap Strong & Sturdy: Long lasting foam cushioning built in the fabric our cushions with strong hardwood frame. Comes with wooden frame and plastic leg that will last for years Sofa Dimensions: 98.25"(L) x 58.27"(W) x 33.46"(H). Capacity: 600 LBS