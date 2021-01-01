Convertible Sectional Sofa Couch with Ottoman,Modern Tufted Linen Fabric L-Shaped Couch with Reversible Chaise,Suitable for Office,Living Room and Hotel Lobby,Gray

Description ✔Movable Ottoman for free configuration: The convertible sofa adopts a sectional design, so the movable ottoman can be used as footstool, normal seat and perfect complementary to sofa. It can be put on the left, right, middle of sofa, which extremely adapts to your room configuration and meets your different requirements. Put in anywhere you want. ✔Sturdy Structure with Plastic Legs: Constructed with hardwood frame, the sofa couch is durable to provide long term service time. It is sturdy enough to withstand a maximum weight capacity of 250 lbs/seat. Comes with thickened legs that will support you firmly and ensure superior steadiness. ✔Sponge for upgraded comfort: Both high density sponge and pocket spring featuring ultra elasticity bring upgraded comfort to you, whether you sit or lie in a relaxing position. Soft linen fabric with good tactility will offer your family comfortable sitting experience. ✔Handy Side Pocket: Side pocket design to keep small items within reach such as books, magazines, tablet, etc. ✔Space Saving: Small space reversible sectional sofa. Couch Dimensions- 82.6"L x 57.8"W x 35.5" H, Perfect for small apartment, upstairs loft and more. This sofa's inviting appearance fits well in any setting. ▲Product Details: Weight & Dimensions Overall Dimension 82.6" (L) * 57.8" (W) * 33.5" (H) Detail Dimension Please refer to the image Package Dimension 76"L*26"W* 17"H Package Weight (lb) 125.66 Product Weight (lb) 114.64 Weight Capacity 750 lbs (340 kg) Assembly Required About 60 Minutes Specifications Upholstery Material Linen Frame Material Plywood Seat Construction Pocket spring+Sponge Leg Material Plastic Removable Backrest Yes Removable Backrest Cover No Removable Cushion Yes Removable Cushion Cover NO Set Includes 3-Seat Sofa+Ottoman Product Warranty 1 Year Notes Manual measurement has been used, there may be some reasonable error All the pictures are taken by actual samples, slight chromatic aberration may occur due to lighting or display