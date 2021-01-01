Convertible Briefcase Backpack Messenger Bag Shoulder Bag Laptop Case Business Briefcase Travel Rucksack MultiFunctional Handbag Fits 173 Inch.

Best Quality Guranteed. Dimensions: 18.8 x 5.7 x 13.7 inches; Fits up to 17.3 inches laptop. Still more room for 2-day summer clothes. Three carrying styles. You could use it as backpack shoulder bag and messenger bag. Also the straps can be hidden when you use it a messenger bag and shoulder bag. The handle could be hidden in a pocket with zipper when use it as backpack Two outside front pockets, front up pocket with flap and buckles to improve safe for wallet, phone, and passport etc. Big front down pocket for keep laptop accesseries etc. Roomy laptop compartment and accessory compartment. Special design laptop compartment with Telescopic belt provides more protection for your laptop. Still keep 3 days clothes for traveling. Roomy enough for your need. USB 2.0 Charging port design. Built-in USB cable. Use it to connect the power bank, then connect your phone with original USB cable to the USB port, yo