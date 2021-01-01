Convertible Backpack Shoulder bag Messenger Bag Laptop Case Business Briefcase Leisure Handbag Multifunctional Travel Rucksack Fits 156 Inch Laptop.

Best Quality Guranteed. Dimensions: 16.5 x 4.1 x 12.5 inches; Fits up to 15.6 inches laptop on the market, still more room for 2-3 days summer clothes, intimate design for your business trip. Three carrying styles. You could use it as backpack shoulder bag and messenger bag. Also the straps can be hidden when you use it a messenger bag and shoulder bag. The handle could be hidden in a pocket with zipper when use it as backpack, not only milti-funciton, but good-looking shape. Two outside front pockets, convenient to oganize your items you want to carry, easily to keep your documents, books or folders. Roomy laptop compartment and accessory compartment. Special design laptop compartment with Telescopic belt provides more protection for your laptop. Double thick foam padd inside provides any accidential impact. Lightweight design is easy for carrying. The top grab handle offers quick grab-and-go style. Erg