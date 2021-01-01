Conversation Roses Happy Birthday 24 Stems, Bouquet with Cookie

Flower Delivery: EXCLUSIVE Our expressive blooms let you say it all without saying a word. A bright bouquet of one or two dozen yellow and hot pink roses - half embossed with “Happy Birthday” and the other half with a birthday cake design. What a unique way to remember them on their special day.Bouquet of 12 or 24 roses: hot pink roses imprinted with “Happy Birthday” in white, yellow roses imprinted with a charming cake design in hot pinkPicked fresh on our premier farms around the world, our flowers are cared for every step of the way and shipped fresh to ensure lasting beauty and enjoymentAdd to their gift:Exclusive elegant pink glass vase designed with graceful contour and delicate fluting; measures 8"H (available with 24 stems)Classic clear glass hourglass vase; measures 8"HGiant chocolate chip cookie filled with Too Good Gourmet® deliciousness; 3 oz. Great for Everyday