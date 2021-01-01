Modway Converge Wicker Rattan Outdoor Patio Dining Arm Chair with Cushion in Brown Orange

PATIO REFRESH - Update your backyard or porch with inviting modern patio dining furniture. Effortlessly accommodate the needs of your guests while creating the perfect alfresco dining experience OUTDOOR DINING - Enjoy dinner under the stars or a sunny lunch on the patio with this outdoor dining chair. Sit comfortably supported while dining, reading, or conversing on this stylish armchair CONTEMPORARY STYLE - Updating decks, backyards, and poolsides, this versatile collection boasts clean lines and a modern profile. All-weather cushions and machine washable covers grant stylish comfort WEATHER-RESISTANT - Featuring a powder-coated aluminum frame, this modern outdoor patio armchair is wrapped in a richly textured synthetic rattan weave with UV protection for years of outdoor use DINING CHAIR MEASUREMENTS - The Converge Collection is great for any summer soirée. Product Dimensions: 25"L x 24.5"W x 31"H; Seat Dimensions: 19.5"L x 19"W x 17"H