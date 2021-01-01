From evesky
Convenient Type?C Docking Station Adapter Docking Station Adapter Type?C Hub Adapter Compact Easy Computer Home for Travel
Advertisement
6?In?1 intelligent expansion port, in line with the built?in conversion chip USB?C interface specification. Good heat dissipation effect, continuous use is not hot, prevent fingerprint residue. Compact size makes it easy to carry, more convenient for travel carrying and use. Aluminum alloy material, anodic oxidation process, beautiful appearance. Plug and play, can connect U disk, hard disk, mouse key, memory card, trans?flash card, RJ45, for HDIM and other device interfaces.