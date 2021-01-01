Modway Convene Wicker Rattan 3-Pc Outdoor Patio Sectional Set with Fire Pit in Espresso Turquoise

PATIO REFRESH - Update your backyard or porch with this outdoor fire pit and patio furniture set. Enjoy the flickering flames of the warm fire while entertaining or relaxing WICKER RATTAN STYLE - This patio set comes with a brown synthetic rattan weave, while the fire pit features a magnesium oxide molding with a rattan texture while tempered glass beads fill the center PROPANE FIRE PIT - Built with safety in mind, this LP fire table is CSA certified and complete with a 40,000 BTU burner for a smoke-free flame that burns up to 8 hours on high and 16 hours on low CONTEMPORARY STYLE - Clean lines and a sleek profile enhance the modern look of this patio set. The 5" upholstered cushions feature all-weather, machine washable fabric covers for easy upkeep PATIO FURNITURE AND FIRE TABLE SET - Read instructions carefully before use. Set Includes: 1 Sofa, 1 Ottoman, 1 Fire Pit