Modway Convene Outdoor Patio Chaise, Multiple Colors

Advertisement
Gather stages of sensitivity with the Convene outdoor sectional series. Made with a synthetic rattan weave and a powder-coated aluminum frame, Convene is a versatile patio reclining chaise from an outdoor collection that shifts and combines according to the spontaneous needs of the moment. Outfitted with all-weather fabric cushions, the Convene Outdoor Chaise leaves a positive impression on friends and family while enhancing your patio, backyard, or poolside retreat with palpable distinction.