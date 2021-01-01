From modway

Modway Convene Outdoor Patio Chaise, Multiple Colors

$548.86 on sale
($1,536.00 save 64%)
In stock
Buy at walmartusa

Description

Gather stages of sensitivity with the Convene outdoor sectional series. Made with a synthetic rattan weave and a powder-coated aluminum frame, Convene is a versatile patio reclining chaise from an outdoor collection that shifts and combines according to the spontaneous needs of the moment. Outfitted with all-weather fabric cushions, the Convene Outdoor Chaise leaves a positive impression on friends and family while enhancing your patio, backyard, or poolside retreat with palpable distinction.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com