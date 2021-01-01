Convene Espresso Mocha 3 Piece Outdoor Patio Sofa Set EEI-2363-EXP-MOC-SET

Synthetic Rattan WeavePowder Coated Aluminum FrameWater & UV ResistantMachine Washable Cushion CoversShips Pre-Assembled.Gather stages of sensitivity with the Convene Outdoor Sectional series. Made with a synthetic rattan weave and a powder-coated aluminum frame, Convene is a versatile outdoor furniture set that shifts and combines according to the spontaneous needs of the moment. Outfitted with all-weather fabric cushions, leave a positive impression on friends and family while enhancing your patio, backyard, or poolside repast in this series of palpable distinction. This installment of the series is an Outdoor Patio Sectional Sofa Set. Set Includes: One - Convene Outdoor Patio Fabric Ottoman Two - Convene Outdoor Patio Armchair