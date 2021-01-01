Controller Adapter for Nintendo SwitchWindowsMac Raspberry Pi with a OTG Cable

Accessories for Nintendo Switch - For use with PS4, PS3, Wii Mote, Wii U Pro wirelessly on Nintendo Switch. Support DS4 Motion and Rumble features. It could not support the first original xbox one controller. It supports Xbox One S/X Bluetooth controller. Please upgrade the firmware to the latest version. Save Money - For use with 8Bitdo Controllers, Nintendo Switch Pro, Nintendo Switch Joy-cons, PS4, PS3, Wii Mote, Wii U Pro and more, wirelessly, on Windows PCs, Macs, Raspberry Pi, laptops, tablets. It supports DS4 Motion and Rumble features wirelessly. No Lag and Good Range - Bluetooth, no lag. It's one controller per 8Bitdo USB adapter. Vibration is supported on Switch and X-input mode. An OTG cable enables you to use the adapter to connect your Switch and enjoy the handheld mode directly. Plug and Play - Simply connect the controller adapter with your Controller to enable the same experience you are used to on all the best platforms. Th