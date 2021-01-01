Contemporary and bold, this rug will liven up your space, featuring sleek lines and intense colors. Hand-carved into a rich, plush pile for outstanding definition, this stunning area rug is sure to coordinate with a variety of styles, and is offered in multiple sizes to place throughout your home. Power-loomed in Turkey from 100% polypropylene, this rug is as strong and durable as it is versatile. United Weavers Of America Contours 2 x 3 Burgundy Indoor Floral/Botanical Mid-Century Modern Area Rug in Red | 510 28834 24