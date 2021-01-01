DHP Contour 8" Reversible Independently Encased Coil Mattress, King Size (5161096)

The Contour Mattress by Signature Sleep satisfies the need for contoured support of the vertebrae. This 8 inch mattress conforms to the curves of the body creating an equal weight distribution and relieving pressure along the body. The 15 gauge independently encased coils eliminate motion disturbance to ensure an uninterrupted night’s sleep. Multiple layers of polyester and foam add to this mattress’ unparalleled quality and supreme comfort..A layer of high density foam at the top and bottom of the mattress gives you a comfortable embracing feel to minimize the feeling of the coils.Mattress color is white.Dimensions are 8" x 80" x 76" (H x W x D)