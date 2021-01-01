Thomasville Contour Fusion 14 in. Harbour Medium Memory Foam Tight Top Queen Mattress

The Thomasville Contour Fusion Harbour 14" Gel Memory Foam mattress is luxurious to the touch, starting with the IceFiber cover. It is truly incredible how cool and silky the top layer feels. The cover is removable and washable. Innovative IceFiber Fabric is cool to the touch and allows you to remain cool and comfortable by dispursing excess heat. The breathable mesh fabric perimeter releases air from the sides of the mattress to keep it fresh. The GelFusion combines the cooling properties of solid gel with the conotouring of MicroTec Gel memory foam for the ideal level of comfort and continuous dynamic cooling. The 5" of Patented Edge Plus perimeter support maximizes the sleep surface and prevents edge sag and roll off. The body needs to cool down before sleep. The cooling properties of this memory foam mattress are stacked in your favor and will help you drift off into dreamland. CertiPUR-US Certified. 10 Year Warranty. Plush comfort feel.