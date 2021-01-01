Contour 12" Center to Center Bar Pull

Blending gentle curves and a sturdy square base, the Contour suite of knobs and pulls from Top Knobs features a modern shape that is perfectly transitional. True to its name, each piece elegantly contours to the curves of your hand. From kitchens and bathrooms to laundry rooms and home offices, Top Knobs decorative cabinet hardware continues to shape home design with a range of options. Top Knobs offers the most extensive line of premium cabinet hardware allowing the creative freedom to complete the perfect look. Leave the finishing touch to the brand designers' trust! Finish: Polished Chrome