Nourison Contour 8 x 10 Natural Indoor Abstract Mid-century Modern Area Rug Polyester in Brown | 06659
These beautiful, handcrafted rugs feature transitional and contemporary patterns in a rich color palette. Select designs have exquisite detail carved deeply into the dense, cut-and-loop pile for dramatic texture and striking contrast. This collection is simply beautiful to look at and enduring in quality.