From daltile
Daltile Continental Slate Persian Gold 18 in. x 18 in. Porcelain Floor and Wall Tile (18 sq. ft. / case)
Advertisement
Great for heavy-duty commercial and residential applications in interior and exterior areas, the Daltile 18 in. x 18 in. Persian gold porcelain floor tile features abrasion- and frost-resistant construction. This rustic-design tile offers a glazed surface with a smooth texture and a color that matches many decorating styles. The product provides skid resistance and is designed to meet ada requirements.