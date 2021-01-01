From allied brass
Allied Brass Continental Satin Nickel Recessed Double Post Toilet Paper Holder | 2024-CG-SN
Advertisement
Finally, an elegant recessed toilet tissue holder. In wall design makes efficient use of your space while our exclusive design adds a decorative finishing touch. This finely crafted accessory is easy to install with hardware that matches the rest of the product and is provided with a designer lifetime finish. Allied Brass Continental Satin Nickel Recessed Double Post Toilet Paper Holder | 2024-CG-SN