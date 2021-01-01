Continental Mattress, 8-Inch Split Fully Assembled Wood Box Spring/Foundation For Mattress, Full XL Size

Continental Mattresses a proud manufacturer of the finest quality Mattresses & Box Springs, with the highest standards in durability, Quality, Comfort, & Beauty. All of our products are made to ensure that you get only the best! This item is part of our Hollywood collection, it has the following features: This box spring is uniquely designed to give you the kind of undisturbed sleep nature intended. Wood foundation, Continental box Meets federal standards 1632 and 1633 fire code