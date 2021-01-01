Transcend your home into a futuristic utopia with this faucet's brilliant craftsmanship and modern, curved spout with ergonomic levers. Easily adaptable to any kitchen, the Continental single-handle kitchen faucet with side sprayer is prized for its easy-to-use single-handle. This makes it the perfect fixture for multitasking as you can adjust temperature and volume in one swipe. Enjoy the strong and durable brass material and matte black/polished chrome finish that will last for years to come. The included matching finish side-sprayer also adds convenience in cleaning hard-to-reach areas. Kingston Brass Continental Matte Black/Polished Chrome 1-Handle Deck-Mount High-Arc Handle Kitchen Faucet (Deck Plate Included) | ULS8717CTLSP