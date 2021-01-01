EMSER TILE Contessa Oro 2.95 in. x 12.99 in. Matte Porcelain Single Bullnose Tile

Simply classic yet striking Contessa adds a timeless value to any space. Inspired by the exquisite veining of marble, the glazed porcelain tile comes in matte or glossy and brings a level of elegance to kitchens, bathrooms, living rooms, dining rooms and fireplace façades. The five sizes and two colors, in combination with the unique veining, offer numerous design options. Pair Contessa with a matching mosaic tile and the overall classic, white look is a perfect backdrop within any home. Color: ORO.