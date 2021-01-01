World Rug Gallery Contemporary Waves Non-Slip (Non-Skid) Multi 7 ft. 10 in. x 10 ft. Indoor Area Rug

This beautiful rug is unique, stylish and ready to accent your decor with authentic elegance. Add warmth and elegance to your house with the vibrant colors of our affordable collection. The looped nylon pile measures a low 0.2 so the rug traps less dirt and is more resistant to wear. A non-skid backing eliminates the need for a rug pad and is safe for all types of floor. This is the perfect print rug for living room, bedroom, hallway, or wherever you want to add style and comfort. Color: Multi.