Baldwin Contemporary Round Standard C Keyway Single Cylinder Keyed Entry Deadbolt - Venetian Bronze - SCCRD112

Baldwin SC.CRD Contemporary Round Single Cylinder Keyed Entry Deadbolt Single Cylinder: Single cylinder deadbolts are keyed on the exterior with an associated thumb turn on the inside that can quickly and easily lock or unlock the latch mechanism. Single cylinder locks are most commonly used to secure entrances to a residence or place of business.Features:Tested to exceed ANSI/BHMA Grade 2 security requirementsConstructed of solid brass for durability and premium feelAccommodates door thickness 1-3/4" to 2"; up to 2-1/2" with purchase of a thick door kitLimited Lifetime Mechanical Warranty and Limited 25 Year Finish WarrantySpecifications:Backset: Adjustable 2-3/8" or 2-3/4"Cross Bore: 2-1/8"Edge Bore: 1"Door Thickness: 1-3/4" to 2"Interior Height: 2-5/8"Interior Width: 2-5/8"Interior Projection: 1-7/16"Exterior Height: 2-5/8"Exterior Width: 2-5/8"Exterior Projection: 3/4"Cylinder: 5 Pin C KeywayLatch Faceplate: Drive-In, Round Corner, or Square Corner Single Cylinder Venetian Bronze