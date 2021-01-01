The sloped back of this mid-century modern style chair adds a level of sophistication and a dash of excitement to any room. Upholstered in a luxurious velvet, the chrome-finished legs of this piece further enhance its overall allure while the sturdy frame ensures comfortable seating for guests. The distinct appearance enables it to be a regal statement piece that is equally at home in a graceful dining room or a particularly elegant office space, garnering positive attention at every turn while blending seamlessly with a variety of different table styles. Worldwide Homefurnishings Set of 2 Contemporary/Modern Velvet Upholstered Side Chair (Metal Frame) Polyester in Blue | 202-330BLV