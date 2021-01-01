From osp home furnishings
OSP Home Furnishings Contemporary/Modern Polyester/Polyester Blend Dining Side Chair (Wood Frame) in Blue | DAK-A19
Advertisement
Timeless grace. Create a dining room worthy of any special occasion with this classic dining chair. You and your guests will enjoy the comfort of a soft, padded seat covered in an attractive easy care fabric, making clean-up of those occasional spills a breeze. The armless design allows for easy access, while the rich espresso solid wood legs provide structure and support. Add a sophisticated touch to your dining room with the Dakota Parsons Chair. OSP Home Furnishings Contemporary/Modern Polyester/Polyester Blend Dining Side Chair (Wood Frame) in Blue | DAK-A19