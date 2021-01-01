From walker edison
Walker Edison Contemporary/Modern Dining Side Chair (Metal Frame) in Gray | CH33MCGM
Enjoy the convenience of minimal assembly with these durable, stackable metal café £hairs. The antiqued finish and bold color options together offer a unique, modern design for any room in your home. Featuring rubber bottom leg pads to protect the floors in your home office, bedroom, living room, or dining room. These chairs will make a charming addition to your home, whether you include them in your kitchen nook or work space. Walker Edison Contemporary/Modern Dining Side Chair (Metal Frame) in Gray | CH33MCGM