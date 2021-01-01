Ideal for home decoration, table setting, and special events, this pedestal candle holder allows candlelight to be the center of attention and set a relaxing, warm ambiance. This piece is a great addition to any contemporary interior and will surely complement your existing home decors. With its cylindrical body, spattered silver finishing, and tiered pedestal base, this lamp-inspired candle holder works beautifully on any mantel or accent table. Made of glass, this home decor provides solid construction and is perfect for creating an elegant adornment or centerpiece for a festive. Delight your guests and make any occasion extra special by adding a lighted candle to this impressive glass candle holder. Votive candle holder which can hold 1 small tea light candle. This item ships in 1 carton. Due to the handmade nature of this item, no two will be alike, there will be slight differences in shape, size, and color. Suitable for indoor use only. Made in India. Contemporary design. DecMode 6"D, 7"H Contemporary Hurricane, Clear, 1 - Piece