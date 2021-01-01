Flash Furniture Contemporary Hot Pink Vinyl Kids Recliner with Cup Holder

Whether your little one has 2-or 4-legs, they will be thrilled to have their own recliner. This hot pink recliner chair for kids with plush padding is a perfect spot to watch TV, play video games or read their favorite book. The chair features flip-up storage arms for holding your child's treasures or treats for your pets good behavior. This sturdy little recliner has a solid hardwood frame, soft foam padding and durable vinyl upholstery that cleans easily with a water-based cleaner. It has raised black plastic feet and will hold up to 90 lbs. Designed with safety in mind, it reclines only when a child is seated and the footrest is pulled out 1 in. This cozy kids recliner will be a great addition to your living room or your child's bedroom or playroom. Color: Hot Pink Vinyl.