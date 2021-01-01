The multi-function budget task chair is upholstered in black crepe fabric. It comes with an adjustable height back that can be moved to the perfect lumbar support position. The seat tilt lock allows the seat to be locked throughout the tilt range. The back angle lock allows the back to be locked throughout the angle range for perfect back support. The loop arms make for comfortable and natural arm rests. It has a pneumatic gas lift seat height adjustment, allowing for versatile adjustment of the seat height to suit your comfort and work environment. The large 27 Ft.’ Black nylon base provides added stability to the chair. The hooded double wheel casters make it easy to move and shift directions. Boss Office Products Black Contemporary Ergonomic Adjustable Height Swivel Task Chair | B3037-BK