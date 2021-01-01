The Toni Brattin Contemporary Bob Wig is a contemporary take on a classic bob cut with added fullness and length in the crown and sides that blend naturally into a precision-cut, tapered neckline. Casual yet elegant, this bob wig includes fashionable feathered bangs and salon-inspired styling that will surely get you noticed. All Toni Brattin Wigs have the look and feel of natural hair, and are perfect for a new style.



The cap molds to the shape of the head for a comfortable, custom-like fit. Additional comfort features include a wide velvet band at the front hairline to help prevent friction; open wefting on top for a light, cool fit; and ultra-thin adjusters at the back of the neck to further ensure a personalized fit.



How do I use it: First, remove the wig from the packaging and give it a good shake to loosen up the style. If your hair is short, simply comb it back. For mid-length to long hair, evenly pin up small sections of hair flat to your head until all your hair is pinned smoothly against your head. If desired, a nylon wig cap can be used for all lengths of hair. Hold the wig so that the woven label is in the back. Then, place the wig on your forehead and while holding in place at your natural front hairline, slide the wig on so that the back of the wig is placed at your neckline. Check to make sure the ear tabs are positioned evenly in front of your ears. Make sure to slide the wig off the forehead and align with your natural hairline.



Heat-friendly synthetic fiber can withstand heat up to 350F. A low-medium setting is recommended. Fiber will be damaged if the heat setting is too high. Curling/straightening while wearing is not recommended.



From Toni Brattin.