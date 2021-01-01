Contemporary Beveled Accent Mirror
Description
Features:Clear finishRectangle frame shapeMount Type: Wall MountedMirror Type: AccentShape: OvalOrientation : Horizontal and VerticalStyle: Modern & ContemporaryFramed: YesFrame Material: Frame Design: ClassicFrame Construction: Frame Material Details: Frame Finish: ClearNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationDamp, Dry, or Wet Location Listed: DryStorage Included: NoStorage Type: Pieces Included: Shelves Included: NoSwing Arm Included: NoPower Source: N/ALighted: NoBulb Type: Bulbs Included: Number of Lights: Dimmable Lighting: Compatible Lights Part Number: Shaver Socket: NoVenetian: NoFog Free Mirror: NoGlass Distortion & Magnification: Magnifying: NoMagnification Rate: Adjustable: NoAdjustability Type: Tilt Mirror: NoProduct Care: Wipe with a damp clothCountry of Origin: ChinaPlug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Surface Shape: FlatPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidaySupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseMirror Finishes: BeveledSilver Content: SilverDS Secondary Product Style: Ultra-ModernSpefications:UL Listed: YesCE Certified: NoADA Compliant: YesISO 14001 Certified: NoISO 9001 Certified: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): Composite Wood Product (CWP): CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: WEEE Recycling Required: NoCanada Product Restriction: Reason for Restriction: cUL Listed: NoCSA Certified: CPSIA Compliant: NoCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: Carbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: CPG Compliant: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: Fair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: EcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: Indoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: NoFSC Certified: PEFC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 23.6Overall Width - Side to Side: 15.7Overall Depth - Front to Back: 1Mirror Height - Top to Bottom: Mirror Width - Side to Side: Overall Product Weight: 8Assembly:Installation Required: Installation Type: Installation Type Details: Installation Hardware Included: Suggest Number of People: Number Points of Contact: Estimated Time To Install (Mins): Additional Tools Required: Warranty:Commercial Warranty: