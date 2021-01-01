Contemporary Aluminum and Wood Decorative Wall Mirror Gold - Olivia & May

Create an dazzling focal point on your walls with this exquisite wall mirror, and level up your entryway, dining room, bedroom or living room. It makes a great centerpiece over your sofa or console table, or in your dining room or bedroom. This item comes shipped in one carton. Due to the handmade nature of this item, no two will be alike, there will be slight differences in shape, size, and color. Easy-to-hang feature with its loop hardware at the back. Suitable for indoor use only. Made in India. Contemporary design.