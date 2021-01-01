Long days behind a desk can take a toll on your body so give yourself some relief with this fabric upholstered executive office chair. This high back office chair extends to the upper back for greater support and relieves tension in the lower back, preventing long term strain. The waterfall front seat edge removes pressure from the lower legs and improves circulation. Chair easily swivels 360 degrees to get the maximum use of your workspace without strain. The pneumatic adjustment lever will allow you to easily adjust the seat to your desired height. This chair features padded arms along with horizontal line tufting for great looks. This exceptional office chair will help you get through the workday in style and comfort. Flash Furniture Navy Blue Contemporary Adjustable Height Swivel Executive Chair | 812581015836