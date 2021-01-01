This colorful green modern designed stool is sure to stand out. Backless stools force your core muscles to work by sitting up straight and keeping your feet flat on the floor. The molded tractor seat offers a tremendous amount of comfort and can be cleaned with a solvent and water based cleaner such as foam. Chair rotates 360 degrees to provide easy access to a greater range of area. The pneumatic adjustment lever will allow you to easily adjust the seat to your desired height. Overall the small frame design of this backless stool will make it easy to maneuver around tight spaces with ease. Flash Furniture Green Contemporary Adjustable Height Swivel Desk Chair | 812581010619