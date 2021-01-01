From flash furniture
Flash Furniture Contemporary Adjustable-Height Barstool, Brown Vinyl Bucket Seat, Chrome Base
This dual purpose stool easily adjusts from counter to bar height. The bucket seat design will make this a great accent chair around the bar area or kitchen. The easy to clean vinyl upholstery is an added bonus when stool is used regularly. The height a djustable swivel seat adjusts from counter to bar height with the handle located below the seat. The chrome footrest supports your feet while also providing a contemporary chic design..Contemporary design.2 year warranty on parts only.330 lbs. Weight Capacity.Assembly Required.18.50"W x 19"D x 33.25" - 41.75"H.Residential Barstools