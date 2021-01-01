A sophisticated geometric pattern sets the stage for hi-fashion with this contemporary ogee indoor shag area rug. Mid-century modern style has a vintage feel that is retro and fun. Vacuum on high pile setting with no beater bar to remove debris taking care to avoid fraying the edges. Rotate periodically to extend the life of your investment. Contemporary 5x8 Area Rug Shag Thick (5'3'' x 7'3'') Geometric Gold, Silver Living Room Easy to Clean. Good fit for living room, dining room, bedroom. Vacuum on high pile setting to remove debris taking care to avoid fraying the edges. Spot clean with water, do not bleach. Rotate periodically to extend the life of your investment.