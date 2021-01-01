The clean sharp lines of this modern back-to-back shower door pull fits well with any bathroom dé£¯r ranging from modern to traditional. Made from high quality solid brass and provided with your choice of any of our lifetime designer finishes, the shower door pull is extremely attractive yet highly functional. Ideal for glass shower doors of all sizes and styles, the easy to install back-to-back shower door pull comes with two durable u-shaped pulls made from solid brass and all the hardware necessary for installation. ??Whether your bath dé£¯r features traditional Old World styling or a cleaner, more contemporary design, the beautiful contemporary back-to-back shower door pulls satisfy a wide range of design and decorating tastes. The shower door pulls come with a limited lifetime warranty. Allied Brass Contemporary 18-in Back to Back Shower Door Pull in Matte White | 405-18BB-WHM