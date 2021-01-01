Contempo Words To Quilt By 2.5" Strip-Pies 40pcs Multi, Fabric

Designed by Cherry Guidry for Contempo in association with Benartex this cotton fabric is from the Words To Quilt By collection. This lightweight fabric is easy to sew with has a soft hand and is very versatile! It is ideal for quilting but can also be used for crafts or miscellaneous sewing projects. Assortment contains 40 pieces (2.5'' x 42"). Very Heavyweight (404+ GSM) Washing Instructions: Machine Wash/Tumble Dry Low