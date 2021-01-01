Ivy Hill Tile Contempo Vista Frosted Macadamia Glass Subway Wall Tile - 2 in. x 8 in. Tile Sample

Try before you buy. Order an affordable tile sample today so you can see the tile up close prior to placing your full order. Samples are intended for color and texture reference only, not for installation. The sample of the Contempo Vista Frosted Macadamia 2 in. x 8 in. x 8 mm Glass Mosaic Wall Tile will make the backsplash in your kitchen, bathroom or decorated room the focal point. Add some color and style to your decor. This should give it a more distinct look. These glass tiles will add a durable lasting beauty and value to your bathroom, kitchen, fireplace or pool installation. The color is painted on the back of the tile so it will not scratch or chip off. You can also use this as a finishing or border of your project.