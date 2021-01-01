Mainstays Contempo Futon, Multiple Colors - Black

Offering the perfect balance between firmness and comfort, DHP's Contempo Futon has multi-positioning back and arms that can be adjusted to your preference. The click-clack technology allows to quickly recline the futon's backrest to convert it from couch to sleeper. The mattress is long enough for someone over 6 feet tall to sleep comfortably, which makes this sofa a top choice when hosting guests. What's more, the arms of this piece can be adjusted to your preference, creating a cozy loveseat. The micro-suede cover comes in a variety of colours to match any decor. This sofa bed simply wipes clean and provides ample space underneath for easy vacuuming or storage of items.