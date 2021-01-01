Advertisement
With designs and a color palette that flawlessly sparkles, the radiant rugs found within the Contempo collection by Surya will effortlessly expel a sense of modern charm in your space. Machine made in 100 percent polypropylene, each of these perfect pieces maintain an affordable price point while still incorporating elements of divine design that make each the perfect addition from room to room within any home decor. Surya Contempo 2 x 3 Blue Indoor Geometric Industrial Area Rug | CPO3732-23