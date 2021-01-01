From oshome
OSHOME Contempo 19-in White Casual Writing Desk | CNT43-WK
The con tempo desk offers a generous 40\" x 19\" work surface ideal for your busy home office. The refined lines of the sturdy steel frame will be the stylish focal point in your room.?ey storage options of both a desktop drawer, and under the desktop stow-away shelf helps keep everything tidy and organized. Available in white laminate with white metal frame, or brown woodgrain laminate with black metal frame.?ssembly is required. OSHOME Contempo 19-in White Casual Writing Desk | CNT43-WK