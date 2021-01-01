Consuelo Dog Sofa

Sometimes, we think that we're in control of our house. But eventually, we have to own up to the truth: our pets are the real kings and queens of the castle. Let your furry friend relax in the executive style they deserve with this pet sofa. Upholstered in foam-filled fabric with a tufted back and nail-head detailing, this pet sofa is designed to work well with traditional styles, while also giving your pup the comfort they deserve. This product can support up to 90 lbs.