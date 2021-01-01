Calculated Industries Construction Master 5 Calculator

The Construction Master 5 Calculator is an essential tool for construction pros. It helps you get fast, accurate construction-math calculations in the office or on the job site. Reduce the risk of expensive errors when estimating costs and materials. Enter the numbers, just as you would say them and the solutions appear in an instant for everything from framing and roofing to stairs and rake walls. Compact, sturdy and dependable, the Construction Master 5 will pay for itself many times over in time and materials savings.