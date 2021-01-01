Get into sensory crafts that pique interest like Construct & Crush Slimy Sand Kit. This kit offers the tools needed to make slimy, gloop sand that will stretch and mold as you play. It's great for groups and independent play, offering less mess and an easier clean up than other sand crafts. Use the molds to shape the sand into construction items like a dump truck, bulldozer, and more to keep everyone engaged! Kit Contains: 2 Pounds - Colored SlimyGloop SlimySand 1 - Dump Truck 1 - Bulldozer 1 - Construction Mold 2 - Rollers