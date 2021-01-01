CQ Astronomy Design Constellation Big Dipper Stars Asterism Astronomy Night Sky Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

The design shows Big Dipper, a large asterism consisting of seven stars of the constellation of Ursa Major. It is also displayed on the flag of the state of Alaska. In the UK and Ireland, it is also called plough. This cool product makes a perfect idea for astronomy fans who like to use their telescope and everyone who loves the night sky, constellations and space in general. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only