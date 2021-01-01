From meridian rugmakers
Constanta Hand-Tufted Wool Gray/Yellow Rug
Features:Construction: Hand madeOrigin: IndiaTransitional styleVacuum and spot clean as needed Do not use a beater barDry foam and absorbent pad is the preferred methodTechnique: TuftedMaterial: Premium blended wool with Viscose accentsMaterial: WoolMaterial Details: 100% WoolConstruction: HandmadeTechnique: TuftedOne-of-a-Kind: NoRug Age Details: Remarks/Condition Details: Traditional Style: Backing Material: YesBacking Material Details: CottonRug Shape: Primary Color: Gray and YellowIs this rug available in different colors?: YesPattern: FloralFringe / Tassel: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayRug Sets: NoProduct Resistances: Neither Water or Fade ResistantLocation: Indoor Use OnlyLife Stage: AdultGender: Gender NeutralTheme: Reversible: NoFloor Heating Safe: NoStain Resistant: NoCountry of Origin: IndiaRug Sample Available: NoCompatible Rug Sample Part Number: Licensed Product: NoHigh-Low: NoProduct Care: Vacuum with no beater bar/rotating brush;Spot Clean with dry cloth;Professional cleaningColor Combination: Our Picks Filter: Spefications:Dimensions:Rug Size: Pile Height: 0.6Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Runner 2'6" x 8'): 11Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 3' x 5'): 8Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 8'): 23Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 10'): 48Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 9' x 12'): 66Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 3' x 5'): 36Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 8'): 60Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 10'): 96Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 9' x 12'): 108Overall Width (Rug Size: Runner 2'6" x 8'): 30Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 3' x 5'): 60Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 8'): 96Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 10'): 120Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 9' x 12'): 144Overall Length (Rug Size: Runner 2'6" x 8'): 96Knot Density: Assembly:Warranty:Product Warranty: NoWarranty Length: Full or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: Rug Size: Rectangle 3' x 5'