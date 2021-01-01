From signature design by ashley furniture
Signature Design by Ashley Furniture Console Tables Black - Black Infrared Fireplace Insert
Advertisement
Black Infrared Fireplace Insert. Bring the cozy feel of a crackling fireplace into your home without the hassle with this LED fireplace insert that fits neatly into select TV stands and entertainment centers. Surrounded with faux firebricks, the insert operates with or without infrared heat and features a multi-flame feature with a seven-level temperature setting. 31'' W x 24'' H x 10'' DLEDSeven temperature settingsFive brightness levelsMetalImported