Description: Console Table with 3 Drawers, Entryway Table for Hallway, Living Room, Sofa Table Sideboard Table with Projecting Drawers and Long Shelf, Multicolor (Beige/Antique White/Antique Navy). Three colors available to choose, the stylish console table is suitable for every living room, apartment and dorm. Features: 1. RUSTIC CHIC SOFA TABLE: Classic accent table fits perfectly in any living room. What a stylish piece of console table set to elevate your living room or foyer entryway space! 2. SOLID WELL-CRAFTED TABLE: Solid wood frame and legs, durable and sturdy use for years. 3. LARGE STORAGE SPACE: The console table features with 3 big functional drawers and a fixed lower shelf and long enough tabletop which provide enough storage space. 4. NATURAL WEATHERWORN LOOK: Rectangular console table with clean lines , elegantly tapered table legs , round deco knobs with Bronze exude a high-end, elegant feel. 5. ASSEMBLY in MINUTES: Only simply attach the legs and bottom shelf, hardware and tools included. Six months warranty . Any damage has compensation during transit. Please feel free to contact our customer service if you’ve got any problems of the item. We will reply you within 24 hours. Selling Points： 1. Retro design and large storage space 2. Profit is high 3. Easy assembly 4. Multi-function 5. Special protection was made inside the package Dimensions & Weight: Overall Dimension: 51.57”L x 13.3”W x 34”H Detail Dimension: Please refer to the image. Package Dimension: 54L x 16”W x 13”H Product Weight: 40LBS Package Weight: 51LBS Weight Capacity Top shelf :100LBS Bottom shelf :40LBS Drawer:17.8LBS Specifications: Material: Solid wood frame and legsMDF panels Thickness: Top shelf and bottom shelf:15mm Finish: Distressed Finish Color: Beige/Antique White/Antique Navy Assembly Required: 20min Additional Tools Required: All tools included Pieces Included: One Package Number: 1 Country of Origin: Vietnam Product Warranty: Six Months Q&A 1.Q: Questions about the color of the sideboard. A: Please refer to the picture on the product page. The color of our picture is very close to the actual color, but there will be a slight color difference due to the influence of light and different displays. 2.Q: Can I repaint it? A: The surface of the cabinet itself is painted. it is not recommended to paint twice, which may affect the appearance and cause the product to be unpleasant to use. 3.Q: Can it be used outdoors? A: No, the material of the sideboard is MDF + solid wood frame, the surface is painted, wood products are not suitable to be placed outdoors since it can easily be damp and moldy.