Console Table Transparent Tempered Glass Desk Collections Display Stand Sofa Table for Living Room Entryway

Description:This console table top made of high quality tempered glass with rounded edges, is sturdy and durable, sofa to use.The modern console table fills out any awkward extra spaces your home may have, and it will be a good decor.You can place your photos, certificates, ceramics, and vases, or any other prized items on the table. The clear glass console table is perfect for the entryway, hallway, stairway Landing, living room, or behind a sofa.The sofa table with smooth surface is easy to wash with a soft and lint free damp cloth. Specification:Table Size: 43.3" L x 13.8" W x 29.5" H.Material: Single Unit of High Quality Tempered Glass.Color: Clear.Glass Thickness: 0.47 inch(12mm).Dimensions: 43.3x13.78x29.52 inch.Package Included:1 x Glass Console Table.